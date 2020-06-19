Capital International Investors Has $1.35 Billion Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,205,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,957 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $1,351,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,318 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.29.

American Tower stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.67. The stock had a trading volume of 73,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,007. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $269.25. The company has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s payout ratio is 55.89%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.