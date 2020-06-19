Capital International Investors Has $1.47 Billion Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,769,049 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,962 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,469,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $604,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

CVS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.60. 7,525,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,057,638. The stock has a market cap of $85.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

