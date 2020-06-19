Capital International Investors Has $1.60 Billion Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 769,205 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,600,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Boeing by 372,990.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $470,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,935,000 after acquiring an additional 576,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up previously from $209.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Benchmark reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.54.

NYSE BA traded down $4.68 on Friday, reaching $187.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,283,232. The firm has a market cap of $106.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.44. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

