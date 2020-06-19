Capital International Investors Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,052,440 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.34% of Mastercard worth $829,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.56.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.00. 2,592,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,517. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.38 and a 200 day moving average of $290.61. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

