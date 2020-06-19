Capital International Investors Lowers Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Capital International Investors lowered its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,842,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,026,702 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,232,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 68,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 175,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after buying an additional 85,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,071,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,352,000 after buying an additional 168,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,585,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,168,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.18. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

