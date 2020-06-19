Capital International Investors Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Capital International Investors cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,807,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95,273 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 1.94% of Global Payments worth $837,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 157,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,740,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 336,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,583,000 after buying an additional 111,398 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 537,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,574,000 after buying an additional 186,687 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,771. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.30 and its 200-day moving average is $176.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $68,951.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,729.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,525,909.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,397 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,649. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.43.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.