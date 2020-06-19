Capital International Investors Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital International Investors trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,138,389 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,363,809 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 1.08% of QUALCOMM worth $821,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,038,000 after acquiring an additional 287,438 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,044,613,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,646,576 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $519,692,000 after buying an additional 62,298 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after buying an additional 1,467,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.55.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,660,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,649,490. The company has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average is $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

