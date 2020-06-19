Capital International Investors Raises Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,542,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,804 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,556,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,312,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,724,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,718 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,611,768 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 175,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,880,000 after purchasing an additional 580,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $8.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,827. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.23 and a 52 week high of $295.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.58.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.57, for a total transaction of $1,249,992.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,164.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $546,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,523 shares of company stock valued at $75,657,835. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.