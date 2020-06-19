Capital International Investors Sells 1,543,119 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Capital International Investors lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,397,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,543,119 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.36% of Deere & Company worth $1,022,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,466.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.09.

Shares of DE traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.14. 1,074,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.16.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.