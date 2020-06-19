Capital International Investors Sells 410,126 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Capital International Investors lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,494,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 410,126 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Cigna were worth $1,150,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth increased its position in Cigna by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cigna by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $685,473,000 after acquiring an additional 196,652 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Cigna by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Cigna by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 25,726 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Cigna by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.85.

In other Cigna news, Director William L. Roper sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.07, for a total transaction of $541,445.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $305,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,139,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 300,485 shares of company stock valued at $62,038,903 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded up $2.59 on Friday, hitting $192.57. 90,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,504. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.67. The company has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

