Capital World Investors Acquires 508,120 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,120 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 1.33% of Nike worth $1,713,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Nike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,486,474 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $784,914,000 after acquiring an additional 414,223 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,316,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 75,035 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 31,846.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

NYSE NKE traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.28. 5,248,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,780,176. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.96.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at $199,564,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.