Capital World Investors Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital World Investors raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,681,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,886,502 shares during the period. CSX makes up about 1.0% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.08% of CSX worth $3,477,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,640,810,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,198,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,921,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,829 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CSX by 26.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,891,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,639 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,605,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,306,000 after purchasing an additional 443,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,560,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,414,000 after purchasing an additional 203,241 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Cfra increased their price target on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.65. The stock had a trading volume of 210,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,632. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.04. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $80.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.