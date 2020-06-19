Capital World Investors Grows Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,189,518 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.07% of General Motors worth $2,086,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 76.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 246.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 238.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra downgraded General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

General Motors stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $26.60. 13,095,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,646,138. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett acquired 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,380. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.