Capital World Investors Has $1.29 Billion Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital World Investors decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,755,989 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,777,881 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,285,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.59.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,461,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,220,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.35. The company has a market cap of $256.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.