Capital World Investors Has $2.68 Billion Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 17.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,091,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,270,934 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,680,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after purchasing an additional 295,599 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,086,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $1,218,129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,639,000 after acquiring an additional 53,507 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $605.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.64.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total transaction of $791,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BLK traded down $2.90 on Friday, reaching $553.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,711. The firm has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $518.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

