Capital World Investors Purchases 3,024,663 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,175,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,024,663 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 6.76% of Centene worth $2,327,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 118.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.67. The stock had a trading volume of 245,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,946. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $676,273.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,420 shares of company stock worth $12,576,914 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

