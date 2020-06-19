Capital World Investors Purchases 7,614,607 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Capital World Investors raised its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,985,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,614,607 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.12% of NortonLifeLock worth $1,365,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $947,000. AXA lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 966,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 174,608 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,228,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,117,000 after buying an additional 352,186 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 378.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 725,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after buying an additional 573,558 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NLOK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.03. 175,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,200,611. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 125.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised NortonLifeLock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

