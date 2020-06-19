Capital World Investors Sells 23,575,625 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital World Investors cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,212,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,575,625 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,940,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,633,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,324,607. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $195.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Argus dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.21.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

