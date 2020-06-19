Capital World Investors Sells 7,483,978 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,320,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,483,978 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 2.84% of T-Mobile Us worth $2,040,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth about $794,509,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 113.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,219,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $270,090,000 after buying an additional 1,709,272 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 24.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $668,661,000 after buying an additional 1,572,772 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,284,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $257,595,000 after buying an additional 1,520,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the first quarter worth about $105,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.97. 309,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,671. The company has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $106.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.55.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

