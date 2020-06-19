Capital World Investors Sells 958,054 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Capital World Investors cut its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,136,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 958,054 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,831,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,504,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,632,724,000 after acquiring an additional 395,883 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,932,000 after acquiring an additional 627,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,808,000 after acquiring an additional 278,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,132,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,788,000 after acquiring an additional 130,305 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.93.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $2.24 on Friday, hitting $108.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,420,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,871. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.91 and a 200 day moving average of $127.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.