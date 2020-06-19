CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives $29.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 4,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $88,460.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,830,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,695,149.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 495,426 shares of company stock valued at $12,347,802 in the last ninety days. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 941.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.18. The company had a trading volume of 62,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 73.46, a PEG ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $40.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. CarGurus had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

