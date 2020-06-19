Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,824 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 574.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $886,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 18,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,576,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.68.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

