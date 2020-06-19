Caxton Associates LP Acquires 15,738 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 240.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 0.3% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Prologis by 622.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 73.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $603,170.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,863 shares of company stock worth $1,347,565. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,624. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

