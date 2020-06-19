Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.50. The stock had a trading volume of 410,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,855. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Cerner’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $830,275.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $257,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,481,016 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.