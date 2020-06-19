Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Shares in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $687,326,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,949 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,029,000 after purchasing an additional 757,348 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 976,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,945,000 after purchasing an additional 654,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,932,000 after purchasing an additional 627,213 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.23. 5,868,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.53. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.