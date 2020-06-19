Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 394,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,454,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $902,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,076,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,241,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,576 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,369,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 56,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.36. 1,751,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,634,152. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.