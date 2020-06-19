Caxton Associates LP Buys New Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,000. Equinix comprises 1.2% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James cut Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.05.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,300 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.64, for a total value of $879,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,454,235.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total value of $662,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,884.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,483 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,959. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded up $10.99 on Friday, reaching $707.50. 69,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,559. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $718.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $676.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $621.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

