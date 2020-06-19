Caxton Associates LP Buys New Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2,122.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.51. 149,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,426. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $215.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.62.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $2,245,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,533.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

