Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 46,755 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. U.S. Bancorp comprises 0.3% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,051,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,647,000 after purchasing an additional 47,304 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 18,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,363,178. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.16.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

