Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 5,275 Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000. Biogen comprises approximately 0.3% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.04.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $9.41 on Friday, hitting $269.71. 257,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.99. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

