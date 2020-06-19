Caxton Associates LP Decreases Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Caxton Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,066 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 152,934 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,770,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,736,000 after buying an additional 1,091,892 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,020,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,429,000 after buying an additional 194,822 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 517.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 143,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 120,292 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 78.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 50,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 225.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 572,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after buying an additional 396,869 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,165 shares of company stock valued at $307,906. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. 577,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,906,213. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.84. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.32.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

