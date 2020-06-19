Caxton Associates LP Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 546.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,168,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,098,802,000 after acquiring an additional 76,677 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 21.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,177,103,000 after acquiring an additional 89,352 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intuit by 10.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,812,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,907,000 after acquiring an additional 265,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

Intuit stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.19. The company had a trading volume of 121,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $306.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.92 and a 200-day moving average of $269.70. The firm has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.99%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

