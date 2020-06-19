Caxton Associates LP Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 470.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up 0.3% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $536,603,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,927 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,975,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 622.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 820,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,648,000 after purchasing an additional 706,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,560,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,352,000 after purchasing an additional 292,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,493. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.