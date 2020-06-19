Caxton Associates LP Invests $1.26 Million in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.96. 313,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,166,130. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.71. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.73. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.35.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

