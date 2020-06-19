Caxton Associates LP Invests $1.29 Million in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 224,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.05% of Parsley Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,440,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $367,610,000 after buying an additional 722,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,110,588 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,204,000 after acquiring an additional 105,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Parsley Energy by 28.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Parsley Energy by 378.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,165,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458,383 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PE stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. 637,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,231,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 151.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Parsley Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

