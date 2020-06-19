Caxton Associates LP Invests $1.42 Million in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $97,047,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 57.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,998,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,522,000 after purchasing an additional 940,566 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,244,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,112,000 after purchasing an additional 739,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,260,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,152. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.81.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

