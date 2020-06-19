Caxton Associates LP Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. Metlife makes up approximately 0.3% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Metlife during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Metlife during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Metlife by 318.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.26. 822,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,676,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.31. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Metlife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

