Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 840,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,941,000. EQT accounts for about 1.1% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.33% of EQT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,767 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,418,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,393 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,256,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.33.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. EQT had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

