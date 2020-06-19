Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,575 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000. Teladoc Health makes up approximately 0.6% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $10.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.00. The stock had a trading volume of 210,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,790. Teladoc Health Inc has a one year low of $54.58 and a one year high of $203.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $3,801,376.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,415.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $96,036.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,336 shares in the company, valued at $234,561.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,948 shares of company stock worth $44,411,306 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.58.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

