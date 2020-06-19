Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.52. The company had a trading volume of 133,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,782. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.69 and a 200-day moving average of $193.42. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $137,315.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,315.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

