Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,904 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000. Diamondback Energy comprises approximately 0.3% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,817,936,000 after buying an additional 5,391,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $223,265,000 after buying an additional 1,574,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,421,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,114,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $196,391,000 after buying an additional 938,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,340,000 after buying an additional 848,568 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,633,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,593. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.21. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $111.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.59.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

