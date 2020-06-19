Caxton Associates LP Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 850.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,840 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 11.2% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $60,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.64. 17,760,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,867,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $151.85 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.34.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

