Caxton Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 122.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,216 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,542 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.8% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $370.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,505,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,085,730. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $147.39 and a 12-month high of $380.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,725 shares of company stock valued at $45,466,318. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.89.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

