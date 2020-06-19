Caxton Associates LP Sells 56,832 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,832 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 0.3% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 71.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 47.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.92. The stock had a trading volume of 46,274,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,839,782. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average of $61.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.49.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.