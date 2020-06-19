Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 857,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,737,000. Cabot Oil & Gas comprises 2.7% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $2,699,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 163,625 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $10,476,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $4,212,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.87. 536,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,991,234. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $24.44.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on COG shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.