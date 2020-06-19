Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 835,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,056,000 after buying an additional 228,431 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Chubb by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,754,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.95. 2,307,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.43. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

