Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 117,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000. Switch comprises about 0.3% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Switch by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Switch by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Switch by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Switch by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Switch by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 254,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Switch alerts:

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $418,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $115,087,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 75,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $1,278,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,062,380.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,000 shares of company stock worth $9,957,170 in the last 90 days. 30.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWCH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 110,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Switch Inc has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.38 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $128.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.0294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

SWCH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.