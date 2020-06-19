Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives $78.69 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.69.

CERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerner from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $978,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $285,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,392.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,481,016. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cerner by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,713,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,807,000 after buying an additional 291,850 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Cerner by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,702,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,642,000 after buying an additional 350,203 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Cerner by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,518,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,582,000 after buying an additional 56,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,561,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,756,000 after buying an additional 523,573 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $259,974,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.50. The company had a trading volume of 410,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,855. Cerner has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

