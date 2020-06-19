ChainX Price Tops $1.07 on Major Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00011458 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. ChainX has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $301,793.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.93 or 0.01855617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00171556 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043664 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00110425 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 5,535,300 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.