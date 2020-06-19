Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,639,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,845,000 after acquiring an additional 829,748 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 9.9% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 561,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,695,000 after buying an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.67. 14,608,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,682,937. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average of $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.19.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $91,216.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

